ARLINGTON, TX (Silver Star Nation) – As if Sunday night’s embarrassing 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t bad enough, now comes word that the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback is about to miss time with the team.

According to reports first released by ESPN, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told some media members after the game that Dak Prescott will need hand surgery to repair a 4th quarter injury.

Prescott came out of Sunday’s home opener with about five minutes left in the game after twice hitting his throwing hand on the hand or arm of a Tampa Bay defensive player.

In obvious pain on the sidelines, Prescott mouthed the words “it’s broken” when talking to the trainer.

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush finished the game but was ineffective against the Tampa Bay defense. Prescott’s injury could leave the Cowboys looking for a veteran quarterback to fill in until Dak can rejoin the team.