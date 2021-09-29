Mickey: Cowboys offense a wealth of riches

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – After a training camp where the Dallas Cowboys starting offensive unit never took a single snap together, they are playing together and with a lot of success.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys resoundingly outperformed the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football at the team’s2021 home opener.

Aside from the star players on offense, one player who isn’t necessarily a household name certainly played a big role in the victory.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the story of Dalton Shultz.