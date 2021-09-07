Mickey: Dak ready to lead the Cowboys

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Dak is back….and that’s all there is to it. According to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott has fully recovered from both the season-ending ankle injury of 2020 and the muscle strain he suffered during the first week of NFL training camp.

Prescott will have the opportunity to prove his fitness on Thursday night when the NFL regular season kicks off with the Cowboys playing at the home of the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game will be nationally televised on NBC, and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the success of the 2021 Dallas Cowboys hangs on the ability of Prescott to play up to his potential. If that happens…Spagnola says the offense will be a league leader this season.

Spagnola spoke to Silver Star Nation on Tuesday afternoon about the Cowboys quarterback.