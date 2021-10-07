Mickey: Don’t underestimate the New York Giants

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – When the New York Giants come into AT&T Stadium on Sunday, they bring just one win on the regular season. That win, however, came last week against the New Orleans Saints.

The Dallas Cowboys have won their last three games and stand at 3-1 on this young NFL season.

So…you might think Sunday’s game will be a cakewalk for the Cowboys, but Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says wait a minute.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones played his best game so far on Sunday with over 400 passing yards against the Saints defense.

Mickey says the Cowboys’ defense will need to be on their game against Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.