FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – While the Dallas Cowboys defense has been stellar for parts of the season, there is no doubt the run defense has been the kink in the Cowboys armor.

As the season progresses, teams have realized the Dallas run defense is not near the caliber of the other defensive schemes that Dan Quinn has been calling for the Cowboys.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola tells us that run defense is all anyone associated with the team is talking about at The Star.

The Cowboys face the NFC North leading Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday.