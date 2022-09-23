FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys head to New Jersey this weekend for a Monday Night Football with the New York Football Giants.

The Cowboys will once again have backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm when they take the field at MetLife Stadium on Monday night. Starter Dak Prescott continues to recover from hand surgery after being injured in the Cowboys season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Rush, a former Giant himself, is starting back to back games for the first time in six years.

The Cowboys and Giants kick off Monday at 7:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time.