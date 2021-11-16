Silver Star Nation: Cowboys soar past Falcons, prep for showdown with Chiefs

(SILVER STAR NATION) –The Dallas Cowboys got back to winning Sunday, grounding the Atlanta Falcons in a 43-3 victory.

The team’s offensive led the team to the victory with America’s Team understanding the assignment to recover from last week’s blowout.

QB Dak Prescott finished the game with 296 passing yards, two touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. RB Ezekiel Elliott added two scores on the ground.

The game also saw the highest-scoring quarter in franchise history – 29 points in the second quarter – as well as the biggest Dallas halftime lead since 1971.

Dallas, now 7-2, will look to keep the momentum going on the road as the Cowboys face the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. The two-time defending AFC champions rolled their divisional rivals the Los Angeles Raiders in Week 10, with KC QB Patrick Mahomes II throwing for more than 400 yards and five scores in the 41-14 win.

Mickey Spagnola and Wess More will break down the game in the latest Silver Star Nation Interactive show.