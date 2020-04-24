Silverstar Nation: April 23rd NFL Draft Edition

The time has come. The NFL Draft is here. Lives and franchises will be changed forever.

At 17, the Dallas Cowboys look to bolster a team that has expectations of a division title and a playoff run under new head coach Mike McCarthey.

So what will Dallas do? They’ve lost four defensive starters from last season. Will they add on that side of the ball? Will they bring in more talent up front to replace Travis Frederich or a new toy for Dak Prescott.

Our Silverstar Nation expert Tobin McDuff weighs in on the name Dallas will absolutely take if he’s there at 17. Plus a couple of other back up plans as well.