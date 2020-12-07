Six Players from State Honored as National College Football Award Semifinalists

Most of the semifinalists for individual college football awards for 2020 were released on Monday, and six players from the state of Oklahoma are on the various lists.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is one of 17 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, which goes to the nation’s top quarterback.

OU kicker Gabe Brkic is one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top placekicker.

Oklahoma State’s Alex Hale is also a semifinalist for the Groza Award.

OSU wide receiver Tylan Wallace is one of 11 semifinalists for the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar from Norman is one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s top tight end.

Tulsa linebaker Zaven Collins is one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award going to the nation’s top defensive player.

Collins is also one of 16 semifinalists for the Dick Butkus Award, which goes to the top linebacker.

All of those semifinalists lists will be trimmed to three finalists soon before the award winners are announced January 7.