Skinz League Keeps Community First As It Grows

The Skinz League provides Oklahoma basketball players and fans a unique experience unlike any other in the state.

The summer basketball league features amateurs, overseas professionals and even NBA players.

Fans can see some of the best players in the world, like Oklahoma’s own Trae Young, from only feet away for only $5.

Chris Skinner started the league six years ago.

Skinner, who’s nickname is Skinz, held a charity game to help a friend with medical problems, and the league grew from there.

Chris says, the Skinz League is unique, because most popular pro-am league’s are on the coast, and not in “tornado alley.”

Those league’s locations on the coast allows players and fans the chance to vacation there too.

For info on game scheduling and other league news follow the Skinz League’s social media accounts.