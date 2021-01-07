Slow Start for Sooners in Loss at #2 Baylor

Second-ranked Baylor went on a 16-2 run to start the game, never trailed, led by as many as 19 points, and beat Oklahoma 76-61 on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Oklahoma had a poor shooting night, making just 36 percent from the field and were just 4-for-24 from three-point range.

Baylor shot 48 percent and made ten three-pointers.

The Bears also dominated the glass, outrebounding OU 41-30.

Austin Reaves led three Sooners in double figures with 19 points, while Alondes Williams had 11 points and Brady Manek 10.

Macio Teague had 17 points to lead Baylor, who improved to 10-0 on the season and has now won six straight over the Sooners and four in a row in Waco.

Oklahoma dropped to 6-3 on the season, 2-2 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners finish a stretch of four straight games against Top 15 teams when they visit Kansas this Saturday at 3:30 pm.

