The Class A and B boys and girls basketball state championships are back at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

The semifinals took place on Friday, March 4.

The Lomega girls beat Whitesboro 65-40 to advance to the Class B state championship.

The Tushka boys upset top ranked Hydro-Eakly 42-40 to make the Class A state championship.

Hydro-Eakly will play Seiling for the Class A girls state title at noon.

Roff takes on Glencoe for the Class A boys state championship at two p.m.

Lomega advanced to the Class B girls state championship, and will face Pittsburg at five p.m.

The last Class A boys state championship wraps up the day’s action with Tushka playing Garber at seven p.m.

