The Class A and B boys and girls basketball state championships are back at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.
The semifinals took place on Friday, March 4.
The Lomega girls beat Whitesboro 65-40 to advance to the Class B state championship.
The Tushka boys upset top ranked Hydro-Eakly 42-40 to make the Class A state championship.
Hydro-Eakly will play Seiling for the Class A girls state title at noon.
Roff takes on Glencoe for the Class A boys state championship at two p.m.
Lomega advanced to the Class B girls state championship, and will face Pittsburg at five p.m.
The last Class A boys state championship wraps up the day’s action with Tushka playing Garber at seven p.m.
