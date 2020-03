Small School State Basketball Tournament Scoreboard

FRISCO, Texas (Nexstar) — The Lone Star Women’s Basketball Championship tips off from The Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas on Thursday. Nexstar Broadcasting is broadcasting every game from the quarterfinals to the championship on-air and online in markets across 11 television markets in four states.

Action begins in the women’s quarterfinals Thursday at 12 p.m. and it won’t stop until a champion has been crowned Sunday at 1 p.m.