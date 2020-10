Oklahoma’s defense will have the spotlight on them when the Sooners face Texas in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday at 11:00 am.

OU’s defense has had back-to-back poor performances in losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, and they’ll be facing a senior quarterback in Sam Ehlinger of the Longhorns.

OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch spoke Wednesday about some of the issues his unit has been dealing with.