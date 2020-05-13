Sooner Legend Courtney Paris Joining OU Coaching Staff

Former Oklahoma All-American Courtney Paris has been hired to join the OU women’s basketball coaching staff, it was announced on Wednesday.

Paris recently ended her 11-year professional career and will begin her coaching career at her alma mater as an assistant coach under head coach Sherri Coale.

“Courtney Paris loves Oklahoma women’s basketball,” said Coale. “She has a heart for the journey of the collegiate athlete and a tremendous vat of basketball knowledge to share as, professionally, she has played with and for some of the greatest minds in our game.



“Courtney will be an outstanding recruiter, a pivotal mentor and guide for our post players, and a valuable addition to our sideline. She’s a proven winner and we are thrilled to welcome her home.”

“I am thrilled and so grateful to Coach Coale and Joe Castiglione for this opportunity to return to my alma mater,” said Paris.

“The University of Oklahoma is like home to me and though my role will be different this time around, my ambition and excitement is the same. I believe in Sherri Coale and this program now the way i believed in it 14 years ago as a freshman arriving in Norman. I’m ready to get to work!”

Paris was the first ever 4-time first team All-American by both the Associated Press and U.S. Basketball Writers Association, and ended her OU career with more than 500 school, Big 12 and NCAA records.

Perhaps her most impressive record is the NCAA mark of 112 consecutive double-doubles, which is 79 more than the next longest streak.

She’s OU’s career leader in points, rebounds, and blocked shots, and is the NCAA all-time leader in career rebounds and double-doubles.

She became the first player, man or woman in college basketball, to score at least 2,500 points and grab at least 2,000 rebounds.

Paris was a 3-time Big 12 Player of the Year and the 2007 AP National Player of the Year.

She led OU to three Big 12 regular season championships, two Big 12 Tournament titles, and the 2009 Final Four.