Sooner Softball Players Sweep National Awards

Oklahoma softball players won two major national awards on Tuesday night.

OU outfielder Jocelyn Alo was named the USA Softball National Player of the Year, and second baseman Tiare Jennings was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association National Freshman of the Year.

This is the first time one school has swept the two awards in the same season.

Alo becomes the first Sooner since Keilani Ricketts to win the USA Softball player of the year award.

Ricketts won in 2012 and 2013.

Jennings is the first Sooner since Alo in 2018 to be Freshman of the Year.

Paige Parker also won the award in 2015.

Oklahoma opens play in the Women’s College World Series Thursday at 11:00 am against James Madison at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.