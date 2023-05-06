Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team scored four runs in the top of the 7th inning to come from behind and beat #7 Oklahoma State 4-2 in Game 2 of the Bedlam series on Saturday at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.

The win extends OU’s winning streak to 40, tying the third longest in NCAA history, with two other OU streaks in recent years.

Oklahoma has four of the five longest winning streaks in NCAA history.

The Sooners were in danger of being shut out by OSU pitcher Kyra Aycock, but put together a big inning to win and take the series, the 72nd straight Big 12 series OU has had without losing a series.

Freshman Jocelyn Erickson started the inning with a double.

Jordy Bahl ran for Erickston and scored on an RBI single by Alynah Torres to cut OSU’s lead to 2-1.

All-American Tiare Jennings then doubled off the wall in left center to score Avery Hodge and Rylie Boone to give OU a 3-2 lead.

Cydney Sanders added an RBI single to bring home Jennings and make it 4-2 Sooners.

OU freshman pitcher Kierston Deal got the pitching win, retiring all four Cowgirl batters she faced.

Deal replaced Nicole May with one out in the bottom of the sixth and got a strikeout to end the inning.

After OU took the lead, Deal retired the top three batters in OSU’s order to seal the win.

The Cowgirls got both their runs on RBI singles by Taylor Tuck.

Tuck drove home Tallen Edwards in the second inning after Edwards had tripled.

In the 6th, OSU got what seemed like a big insurance run when Tuck singled in Haiden Sokoloski to make it 2-0.

Aycock shut out OU for six innings, before giving up the double to Erickson in the 7th, then a single to Hodge.

Kelly Maxwell replaced Hodge and gave up the RBI hits to Jennings and Sanders, before Aycock returned to the circle to finish the inning.

Aycock pitched six and a third innings and gave up six hits and two runs.

May pitched 5 and two thirds innings for OU, giving up eight hits, two runs and striking out four.

The Sooners have won 26 straight Big 12 regular season conference games and 93 of their last 95, plus 61 of their last 64 Big 12 road games.

OU has won 31 of last 33 vs. OSU and 14 of 16 in Stillwater.

The Sooners improve to 48-1 overall, 17-0 in Big 12 play.

The Cowgirls drop to 41-12 overall, 10-7 in Big 12 play.

OSU has lost nine of their last 11 games.

The final game of the series and the regular season finale for both teams is Sunday at 2:00.