Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team run-ruled Hofstra 11-0 in five innings to open their NCAA regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman on Friday.

The Sooners scored in all four innings they batted.

Kinzie Hansen drove in four runs, on a two-run double in the third inning that scored Haley Lee and Alyssa Brito, then in the fourth, a two-run single to score Quincy Lilio and Brito.

OU scored six runs in the fourth to put the game away, with Jayda Coleman starting the rally with a two-run home run.

Also in the fourth, Brito singled in Jocelyn Erickson, and Hansen scored when Grace Green reached on an error.

The Sooners got started with an RBI single by Haley Lee to score Coleman in the first inning.

In the second inning, Grace Lyons hit a two-run home run to left field.

OU pitcher Nicole May gave up just one hit and struck out five in four innings of work before Alex Storako closed the game in the fifth.

Oklahoma won their 44th straight game overall, the second longest streak in NCAA history.

The Sooners have won 61 straight home games and 50 of 53 home games in the NCAA Tournament.

OU improves to 52-1 on the season and will play former Big Eight and Big 12 and future SEC rival Missouri Saturday at 2:00 pm.