The Oklahoma women’s basketball team is hosting first and second round NCAA Tournament games at the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners will play Indiana-Purdue-Indianapolis in the first round on Saturday night at 9:00 pm.

OU is hosting for the first time since 2012, and playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

For all the healthy and active Sooner players, it’s the first time they’ve ever been in the Big Dance.

The OU-IUPUI winner will play Monday night vs. the winner of the first round game between Notre Dame and Massachusetts.