On Wednesday night, the Southeastern Conference released each team’s eight conference football opponents for the 2024 season, the first that will feature both Oklahoma and Texas in the league for the first time.

Oklahoma will play home games against Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina, plus the Texas game in Dallas in which OU is considered the home team in even numbered years.

The Sooners will play road games at Auburn, LSU, Mississippi, and Missouri.

Dates for each game will be announced later this year.

OU has never played South Carolina, so that will be the Sooners’ first game against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina is coached by former OU assistant Shane Beamer.

This will be the second time Alabama has played in Norman.

OU beat the Crimson Tide 37-27 in Norman in 2002.

It’s also the second time Tennessee has visited Norman.

The Sooners beat the Volunteers 34-10 in 2014.

Tennessee is coached by former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.

OU’s road games against Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss will be their first regular season games against each of those opponents.

They’ve played Auburn in the Sugar Bowl twice, LSU in three bowl games and Ole Miss in the 1999 Independence Bowl.

OU has not played former Big Eight and Big 12 rival Missouri since the Tigers’ last season in the Big 12 in 2011.