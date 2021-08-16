Sooners 2nd in First AP Top 25 Poll of 2021, OSU on Outside Looking In

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

OU/OSU Logos

For the 71st time, the AP Preseason Top 25 is out and the Sooners are sitting pretty. Oklahoma entered the poll at number two. That’s their highest ranking since 2011 when OU started the season at number one.

Oklahoma State was the first team out of the poll. If it were extrapolated out, the Cowboys would be 26th. OSU received votes, but couldn’t quite crack the top 25.

Other Big 12 schools like Iowa State came in at number seven. That’s their highest preseason ranking in school history. Texas was the last conference school from the Big 12 in at 21.

Alabama the defending national champions came in at number one.

  1. Alabama
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Iowa State
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Notre Dame
  10. North Carolina
  11. Oregon
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Florida
  14. Miami (FL)
  15. USC
  16. LSU
  17. Indiana
  18. Iowa
  19. Penn State
  20. Washington
  21. Texas
  22. Coastal Carolina
  23. Louisiana
  24. Utah
  25. Arizona State

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter