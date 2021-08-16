Sooners 2nd in First AP Top 25 Poll of 2021, OSU on Outside Looking In

For the 71st time, the AP Preseason Top 25 is out and the Sooners are sitting pretty. Oklahoma entered the poll at number two. That’s their highest ranking since 2011 when OU started the season at number one.

Oklahoma State was the first team out of the poll. If it were extrapolated out, the Cowboys would be 26th. OSU received votes, but couldn’t quite crack the top 25.

Other Big 12 schools like Iowa State came in at number seven. That’s their highest preseason ranking in school history. Texas was the last conference school from the Big 12 in at 21.

Alabama the defending national champions came in at number one.

Alabama Oklahoma Clemson Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Iowa State Cincinnati Notre Dame North Carolina Oregon Wisconsin Florida Miami (FL) USC LSU Indiana Iowa Penn State Washington Texas Coastal Carolina Louisiana Utah Arizona State