Sooners A Tip Away from Tie and Overtime vs. Texas Tech

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team missed three tip shots in the final seconds that could have tied the game and lost to #15 Texas Tech 69-67 on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Sooners trailed almost the entire game, and with two seconds left, Victor Iwuakor had a chance to tie the game with two free throws.

He missed the first, then intentionally missed the second, but Jalen Hill, then Iwaukor, and finally Austin Reaves all missed tip-ins that would have tied the game and forced overtime.

Oklahoma trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half, but chipped away at the lead, getting to within two points at 56-54 on a layup by Iwaukor.

The Sooners then went seven minutes without making a basket, but somehow still had a chance to win down the stretch.

Mac McClung of Texas Tech hit a tough reverse layup with 30 seconds left to give Tech a 65-61 lead.

McClung had 16 points.

The Sooners responded with a runner from De’Vion Harmon to make it 65-63 with 15 seconds left.

Harmon led OU with 17 points.

After a pair of Tech free throws, Austin Reaves hit a three-pointer with six seconds left to make it 67-66.

Reaves had 13 points.

Tech hit two more free throws to go up three points, before Harmon was fouled with four seconds left.

He made the first free throw, then intentionally missed the second, but Iwaukor got the rebound and was fouled, setting up the dramatic finish.

The Red Raiders shot 49 percent to just 41 percent for the Sooners.

Terrence Shannon led Tech with 21 points, while Marcus Santos-Silva added 18 points.

In addition to Harmon and Reaves, Umoja Gibson was in double figures as well with 11 points.

OU stayed in the game with help at the free throw line, where they attempted 17 more free throws than Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders had just 10 attempts at the line, with four coming in the final half minute.

OU drops to 5-2 on the season, 1-1 in conference play.

The Sooners don’t play again until hosting West Virginia on January 2 at 3:00 pm in Norman.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)