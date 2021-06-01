Sooners Advance to NCAA Match Play Final; Cowboys Fall in Semifinals

Oklahoma’s men’s golf team advanced to the final of match play at the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday.

The Sooners downed the host team Arizona State 3-2 in the semifinals after beating Illinois 3-2 in the quarterfinals earlier in the day.

Oklahoma State lost in the semifinals to Pepperdine 3-0-2 after beating Vanderbilt 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

Oklahoma will face Pepperdine in the final Wednesday, with the first tee time at 3:35 pm central time.

The Sooners gave up the first two points of the semifinals against the Sun Devils, but held on to leads in the three remaining matches, with Logan McAllister winning his match 4 & 3, Jonathan Brightwell winning 1-up, and Quade Cummins winning 2 & 1, getting the clinching putt on the 17th hole to send the Sooners to the final.

Those three also accounted for all the winning matches in the quarterfinals against Illinois.

Oklahoma State cruised to an easy win over Vanderbilt in the quarters, with Brian Stark, Austin Eckroat, Bo Jin, and Eugenio Chacarra all winning their matches.

In the semifinals, the Cowboys fell behind early, with only Bo Jin leading his match for most of the day.

Jin led by as many as three holes, but ended up tied, as did Chacarra.

The Waves took the first three points to clinch the win, with Clay Feagler beating Eckroat 2 & 1, rallying from behind thanks to a hole-in-one on the 8th hole.

Dylan Menante beat OSU’s Stark 3 & 2, then Joe Highsmith clinched the final berth with a 1-up win over Aman Gupta.

Oklahoma will be playing for their third national championship, to go with 1989 and 2017.

Pepperdine will be playing for their second, with their first coming in 1997.

(photo courtesy @OU_MGolf)