Baylor Upsets Sooners in Waco

Oklahoma’s football team struggled on offense, changed quarterbacks twice, and lost to Baylor 24-14 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

OU gained just 260 total yards of offense and Baylor had the ball almost 10 more minutes than the Sooners.

The Sooners got the ball first and lost nine yards in three plays before punting.

Baylor methodically moved down the field on their first possession, going 60 yards in 13 plays, but on 4th and 2 from the OU 4-yard line, Gerry Bohanon’s pass was incomplete and the Sooners took over on downs.

On OU’s next possession, Caleb Williams threw a deep pass on 3rd down that was intercepted by Kalon Barnes at the Sooners’ 37-yard line.

Williams was 10-for-19 passing for 146 yards and had two interceptions.

Baylor was unable to get a first down, however, and Isaiah Hankins missed a 51-yard field goal wide right.

OU picked up a pair of first downs on their ensuing possession, but Gabe Brkic also missed a 51-yard field goal attempt wide right and it stayed scoreless with 1:26 to play in the first quarter.

On the third play of the second quarter, Bohanon had a deep pass intercepted by Delarrin Turner-Yell at the OU 22-yard line.

Oklahoma then put together the first scoring drive of the game, going 78 yards in 9 plays.

On 3rd and 7 from the Baylor 17, Williams passed to Eric Gray for a gain of 15 to the Bears’ 2-yard line.

On the next snap, Williams kept for the 2-yard touchdown and the Sooners led 7-0 with 10:20 to play in the second quarter.

Baylor answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, with Bohanon passing to Tyquan Thornton for an 8-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:44 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma got the ball into field goal range next, but Brkic missed a 40-yard field goal wide right with 1:16 remaining in the first half.

Baylor got the ball to start the second half and marched to a 32-yard field goal by Hankins to take a 10-7 lead with 11:49 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma gave the ball back when Williams threw a careless pass intercepted by Al Walcott at the Baylor 39-yard line.

Baylor was moving the ball deep in OU territory when they turned it right back over.

R.J. Sneed was hit by Brian Asamoah and Nik Bonitto recovered for OU at their own 16-yard line.

The two teams exchanged punts, then OU got the ball back late in the third quarter and Spencer Rattler came in to play quarterback for Oklahoma.

The Sooners went three and out and had to punt on Rattler’s first possession.

Baylor then got a big play, as Abram Smith ran for 75 yards to the OU 8-yard line.

Smith had 148 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Three plays later, Bohanon kept for a 5-yard touchdown and the Bears led 17-7 with 13:13 left in the fourth quarter.

The Sooners picked up two first downs on their next possession but had to punt.

Rattler was 4-for-6 passing for 36 yards.

Baylor then marched 80 yards in 12 plays, with Bohanon keeping for a 14-yard touchdown to put the Bears on top 24-7 with 3:57 to play.

Oklahoma responded with a 75-yard drive in 5 plays, with Williams returning at quarterback and throwing to Jadon Haselwood for a gain of 50 yards.

That set up a one-yard touchdown run by Kennedy Brooks to make it 24-14 Baylor with 2:26 to play.

Baylor’s Hankins kicked a 41-yard field goal, but OU was called for roughing the snapper and the Bears then started to run out the clock, and apparently had, with Baylor fans storming the field, but one second remained.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley argued vehemently with the officials the time should have run out.

After several minutes, three seconds were put on the clock, and Hankins kicked a 32-yard field as time expired.

Baylor ends a seven-game losing streak to Oklahoma.