Sooners and Cowboys Both Ranked in Preseason Coaches Top 25

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s football teams are ranked in the preseason coaches top 25 poll released on Thursday.

Oklahoma is 6th and Oklahoma State is 16th.

It’s the 19th time in the last 21 years the Sooners have been ranked at least eighth or higher in the preseason coaches poll.

It’s the fourth time in the last five years and seventh in the last 10 years the Cowboys have been ranked in the preseason coaches poll.

Here is the complete poll, with total points and first place votes in parentheses:

Amway Coaches Poll (Preseason)

1. Clemson (38) – 1589

2. Ohio State (17) – 1555

3. Alabama (4) -1495

4. Georgia – 1345

5. LSU – 1330

6. Oklahoma – 1315

7. Penn State – 1199

8. Florida – 1176

9. Oregon – 1164

10. Notre Dame – 1012

11. Auburn – 898

12. Wisconsin – 887

13. Texas A&M – 807

14. Texas – 703

15. Michigan – 687

16. Oklahoma State – 524

17. USC – 521

18. Minnesota – 494

19. North Carolina – 415

20. Utah – 241

21. UCF – 232

22. Cincinnati – 229

23. Iowa – 204

24. Virginia Tech – 143

25. Iowa State – 135

Others receiving votes: Boise State 111, Tennessee 111, Arizona State 88, Kentucky 73, Memphis 71, Baylor 66, Washington 65, Louisville 62, Miami 58, Appalachian State 31, Navy 17, Virginia 13, Air Force 12, Mississippi State 9, TCU 7, Washington State 6, California 5, Tulane 5, SMU 3, Louisiana 3, Nebraska 3, Stanford 2, Indiana 1, Pittsburgh 1, Duke 1, Kansas State 1