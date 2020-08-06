Sooners and Cowboys Both Ranked in Preseason Coaches Top 25

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s football teams are ranked in the preseason coaches top 25 poll released on Thursday.
Oklahoma is 6th and Oklahoma State is 16th.
It’s the 19th time in the last 21 years the Sooners have been ranked at least eighth or higher in the preseason coaches poll.
It’s the fourth time in the last five years and seventh in the last 10 years the Cowboys have been ranked in the preseason coaches poll.
Here is the complete poll, with total points and first place votes in parentheses:
Amway Coaches Poll (Preseason)
1. Clemson (38) – 1589
2. Ohio State (17) – 1555
3. Alabama (4) -1495
4. Georgia – 1345
5. LSU – 1330
6. Oklahoma – 1315
7. Penn State – 1199
8. Florida – 1176
9. Oregon – 1164
10. Notre Dame – 1012
11. Auburn – 898
12. Wisconsin – 887
13. Texas A&M – 807
14. Texas – 703
15. Michigan – 687
16. Oklahoma State – 524
17. USC – 521
18. Minnesota – 494
19. North Carolina – 415
20. Utah – 241
21. UCF – 232
22. Cincinnati – 229
23. Iowa – 204
24. Virginia Tech – 143
25. Iowa State – 135
Others receiving votes: Boise State 111, Tennessee 111, Arizona State 88, Kentucky 73, Memphis 71, Baylor 66, Washington 65, Louisville 62, Miami 58, Appalachian State 31, Navy 17, Virginia 13, Air Force 12, Mississippi State 9, TCU 7, Washington State 6, California 5, Tulane 5, SMU 3, Louisiana 3, Nebraska 3, Stanford 2, Indiana 1, Pittsburgh 1, Duke 1, Kansas State 1