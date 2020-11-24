Sooners and Cowboys Get Ready to Start Basketball Season

Our state’s Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball teams are all scheduled to start the season this week.

Three of the four begin on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma women host Houston at noon Wednesday, while the Sooner men play at 7:00 that night at home against Texas-San Antonio.

The Oklahoma State men start Wednesday at 3:00 at Texas-Arlington, while the OSU women won’t begin the season until Sunday at 2:00 when they host Oral Roberts.

For the coaches and players, it’s a relief to get back to playing basketball, but they also know it will be a challenge every week with concerns about COVID-19 always on their minds.