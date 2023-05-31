The Big 12 Conference announced on Wednesday kickoff times for non-conference and several other unique game dates for the 2023 football season.

All three non-conference games for both OU and OSU have been set, in addition to one conference game for each school.

Oklahoma’s four set kickoff times are as follows:

Sept. 2 vs. Arkansas State at home 11:00 am (ESPN)

Sept. 9 vs. SMU at home 5:00 pm (ESPN+)

Sept. 16 at Tulsa 2:30 pm (ESPN or ESPN2)

Nov. 24 vs. TCU at home 11:00 am (Fox)

Oklahoma State’s four kickoff times are the following:

Sept. 2 vs. Central Arkansas at home 6:00 pm (ESPN+)

Sept. 9 at Arizona State 9:30 pm (FS1)

Sept. 16 vs. South Alabama 6:00 pm (ESPN+)

Oct. 6 vs. Kansas State at home 6:30 pm (ESPN)

The remaining kickoff times will be determined later, most of them during the season.