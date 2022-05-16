Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s men’s golf teams are in first place after one round of their respective NCAA regionals.

OU is hosting at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, and is 11-under par after one round, leading South Carolina by one stroke.

OSU is playing in Columbus at Ohio State’s course, and is 4-under par, six shots ahead of second place East Tennessee State.

The regionals are three rounds and will conclude on Wednesday.

The top four teams in each regional advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, starting May 27.