The Oklahoma and Oklahoma State men’s golf teams didn’t play as well in the second round of their respective NCAA regionals, but both are in good shape to finish in the top four to advance to the NCAA Championships.

OSU is tied for first place with Georgia Tech at the Columbus Regional.

The Cowboys are 7-under par after shooting 3-under par on Tuesday.

OSU’s Eugenio Chacarra is the individual leader at 4-under par, after a 69 in the second round.

Oklahoma fell to second place at the Norman regional at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

The Sooners shot 3-under par on Tuesday and are 14-under overall, six shots behind first place Auburn.

OU’s Drew Goodman is the best individually for the Sooners, at 4-under par, tied for sixth place and six shots behind the individual leader.