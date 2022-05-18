Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s men’s golf teams won their respective NCAA regionals on Wednesday to advance to the NCAA Championships.

The Sooners shot a final round 12-under par to finish at 26-under, and beat Auburn by 10 strokes.

OU had started the round six shots back, but every Sooner golfer shot under par to clinch the regional win.

The Cowboys tied for first place at their regional in Columbus, Ohio, finishing at 10-under par to tie with Georgia Tech, with both teams shooting 3-under par for the final round.

OSU’s Eugenio Chacarra won the individual competition, shooting a 68 to finish at 7-under par and win by one stroke.

The top five teams in each regional advance to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, which are May 27 to June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.