Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s softball teams had seven players earn All-Region honors on Thursday, as announced by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

The Sooners had five first team selections and two second team picks.

The Cowgirls had four first team, two second team, and one third team pick.

Oklahoma’s first team picks were Jordy Bahl, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen and Alyssa Brito.

Grace Lyons and Haley Lee made second team.

OU is in the Central Region, while OSU is in the Midwest Region.

The Cowgirls’ first team picks were Kelly Maxwell, Lexi Kilfoyl, Micaela Wark, and Chyenne Factor.

Rachel Becker and Kiley Naomi made second team and Katelynn Carwile was third team.

It’s the ninth straight season Oklahoma has had at least seven all-region picks and at least four first team picks.

It’s the fourth time in a row the Sooners have had at least five first team selections.

Jennings and Coleman become OU’s tenth and 11th players to be named first team All-Region at least three times.

OSU’s seven picks is the second most in school history, and this is the third year in a row Maxwell has been first team All-Region.

Both OU and OSU will host NCAA regionals starting Friday.