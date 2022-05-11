The state of Oklahoma swept the individual awards, and accounted for eight of the 12 spots on the first team when Big 12 coaches released their yearly postseason awards on Wednesday.

OU head coach Patty Gasso is the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the 10th straight season and the 14th time overall.

OU outfielder Jocelyn Alo is the Big 12 Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

It’s the 14th time a Sooner has earned the honor, the third season in a row, and the 11th time in the last 15 seasons.

OU pitcher Jordy Bahl is the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Co-Pitcher of the Year.

It’s the eighth time a Sooner has won Pitcher of the Year, and the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Bahl becomes the fifth freshman to earn the honor.

Bahl becomes the 10th Sooner to win Freshman of the Year honors, which an OU player has won seven straight seasons.

Bahl shared the pitching honor with Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell.

It’s the second straight year a Cowgirl has earned Pitcher of the Year honors.

OU shortstop Grace Lyons is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

It’s the ninth time a Sooner has won the award, and the fourth season in a row.

Oklahoma had six first team All-Big 12 selections, while OSU had two.

The second team featured one Sooner and four Cowgirls.

The freshman team featured one from each school in Oklahoma.

2022 ALL-BIG 12 SOFTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma* (28th season)

Player of the Year: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma* (Sr., UTL)

Pitcher of the Year: Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma (Fr.)

Kelly Maxwell, Oklahoma State (Jr.)

Defensive Player of the Year: Grace Lyons, Oklahoma (Sr., IF)

Freshman of the Year: Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma* (P)



ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Name, School Yr. Pos.

McKenzie Wilson, Baylor So. OF

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma* Sr. UTL

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma* Fr. P

Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma So. UTL

Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma* So. INF

Grace Lyons, Oklahoma* Sr. INF

Hope Trautwein, Oklahoma Sr. P

Miranda Elish, Oklahoma State* Gr. P

Kelly Maxwell, Oklahoma State* Jr. P

Hailey Dolcini, Texas Sr. P

Mary Iakopo, Texas Sr. C/1B

Janae Jefferson, Texas* Sr. INF



ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Name, School Yr. Pos.

Aliyah Binford, Baylor So. P/INF

Dariana Orme, Baylor So. P

Mikayla Ramos, Iowa State Sr. C

Carli Spelhaug, Iowa State Jr. UTL

Olivia Bruno, Kansas Fr. UTL

Alyssa Brito, Oklahoma So. UTL

Katelynn Carwile, Oklahoma State So. OF

Chyenne Factor, Oklahoma State Sr. OF

Kiley Naomi, Oklahoma State Sr. INF

Sydney Pennington, Oklahoma State Gr. INF

Mia Scott, Texas Fr. INF

Alyssa Washington, Texas So. INF

ALL-BIG 12 FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School Pos.

Taylor Strain, Baylor* OF

Kaci West, Baylor* P

Angelina Allen, Iowa State* INF

Kaylee Pond, Iowa State* INF

Olivia Bruno, Kansas* UTL

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma* P

Brianna Evans, Oklahoma State* INF

Katie Cimusz, Texas* C/1B

Mia Scott, Texas* INF

Sophia Simpson, Texas* P



Honorees listed alphabetically by school.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes

*Unanimous Selection