Sooners and Cowgirls Picked in Second Division of Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are not expected to contend for a regular season championship in Big 12 women’s basketball, with both teams in the bottom half of the coaches preseason poll released Thursday.

Oklahoma is picked to finish seventh and Oklahoma State eighth.

Baylor is picked to win the league title for the 11th straight year.

Here is the complete preseason poll:

2020-21 Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

1. Baylor (9) 81

2. Texas (1) 73

3. Iowa State 69

4. Kansas State 50

5. West Virginia 45

6. Texas Tech 36

7. Oklahoma 33

8. Oklahoma State 26

9. TCU 23

10. Kansas 14

(first place votes in parentheses; coaches not allowed to vote for their own team)