Sooners and Cowgirls Picked in Second Division of Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are not expected to contend for a regular season championship in Big 12 women’s basketball, with both teams in the bottom half of the coaches preseason poll released Thursday.

Oklahoma is picked to finish seventh and Oklahoma State eighth.

Baylor is picked to win the league title for the 11th straight year.

Here is the complete preseason poll:

2020-21 Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

  1.   Baylor (9)            81

  2.   Texas (1)             73

  3.   Iowa State           69

  4.   Kansas State        50

  5.   West Virginia        45

  6.   Texas Tech          36

  7.   Oklahoma           33

  8.   Oklahoma State    26

  9.   TCU                    23

  10.  Kansas                14

(first place votes in parentheses; coaches not allowed to vote for their own team)

Share this story

Oklahoma High School Scores

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter