Oklahoma and Oklahoma State both won by five runs in their respective semifinal games Friday to set up a Bedlam battle in the Big 12 Softball Tournament Championship Game.

The Sooners got a grand slam from Lynnsie Elam in the first inning and pitcher Hope Trautwein tossed a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts to help OU beat Iowa State 5-0 in the first semifinal game.

OU’s Rylie Boone added an RBI single in the second inning as the Sooners won their 14th straight Big 12 Tournament game.

Oklahoma State beat Texas 6-1, scoring two runs each in the first, fourth and sixth innings.

OSU pitcher Morgan Day scattered six hits to get the complete game victory.

OSU scored twice in the first inning, once on a replay review after Chelsea Alexander was caught in a rundown between third and home and was tagged out.

On replay review, umpires ruled obstruction and gave the Cowgirls the run.

Later in the inning, Sydney Pennington lined into a double play, but Chyenne Factor scored to make it 2-0.

In the fourth, Taylor Tuck hit a sacrifice fly to score a run, and Brianna Evans beat out a bunt to score a run to make it 4-1.

Factor hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to cap the scoring.

OU and OSU will play for the title at 2:00 pm Saturday.

The Sooners are going for their 8th Big 12 Tournament title and fifth in a row.

The Cowgirls have never won the Big 12 Tournament and are winless in 9 games against OU in the Big 12 Tournament, including championship game losses in 2001, 2017 and 2021.