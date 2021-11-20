Sooners Lead Cyclones After 3 Quarters

NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 20: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws a pass before a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Oklahoma’s football team leads Iowa State 21-7 after three quarters at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

Iowa State got the ball first and moved into OU territory.

On 3rd and 18 from the OU 26, Brock Purdy passed to Joe Scates, who briefly made the catch, but had the ball stripped out of his hands by D.J. Graham and the ball went out of bounds in the end zone.

It was originally ruled incomplete, but on replay review, officials determined it to be a catch and a fumble, and the ball was returned to the point of the fumble at the half yard line.

Breece Hall scored on the next play on a run to complete the 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive and the Cyclones led 7-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The touchdown for Hall tied an NCAA FBS record, with a rushing touchdown in 23 consecutive games.

It took OU just two plays to answer, as Caleb Williams scored on a 74-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7 with 9:13 to play in the first quarter.

Five straight possessions ended in punts after that.

Oklahoma got into field goal range later in the second quarter, but Gabe Brkic missed a 25-yard field goal attempt off the left upright with 5:29 to play in the second quarter.

Late in the first half, Iowa State was trying to get a score before halftime and Key Lawrence knocked the ball from Purdy, it went backwards about 15 yards and was scooped up by Jalen Redmond, who returned it 42 yards for a touchdown to put OU on top 14-7 with 9 seconds left in the first half.

Three straight possessions ended in punts to start the second half, then Iowa State turned the ball over on downs to OU at their own 36-yard line.

Oklahoma then went on a 9-play, 64-yard drive, with Caleb Williams passing to Mario Williams for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Sooners up 21-7 with 4:02 to play in the third quarter.

The Sooners got the ball back on a turnover, as ISU quarterback Hunter Dekkers had his pass intercepted by Delarrin Turner-Yell at the OU 40-yard line.

Oklahoma gave it right back, as Williams was intercepted by Craig McDonald at the ISU 27-yard line on a pass tipped by Jake Hummel.

Iowa State has won two of the last five meetings against OU, but the Sooners have 10 of the last 11 meetings in Norman.