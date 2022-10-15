Oklahoma’s football team leads Kansas 49-28 after three quarters at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

The Sooners got the ball to start the game, and with Dillon Gabriel back at quarterback following going through concussion protocol, OU went 79 yards in 10 plays to a touchdown.

Gabriel passed to Brayden Willis for a gain of 38 yards to highlight the drive, then Jovantae Barnes capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run and the Sooners led 7-0 with 12:14 to play in the first quarter.

Kansas responded with their own touchdown drive, going 75 yards in six plays, with Jason Bean passing to Lawrence Arnold, who made a bobbling catch between two OU defenders for a 39-yard touchdown to tie it 7-7 with 9:35 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma answered right back, going 75 yards in nine plays for a score.

Eric Gray gained 25 yards on one run, and that set up his own 2-yard touchdown run to give the Sooners a 14-7 lead with 7:13 left in the first quarter.

The Jayhawks once again matched the Sooner score, going 65 yards in nine plays, with Devin Neal scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run to tie it 14-14 with 2:39 to play in the first quarter.

The first offensive drive without a score came next, as Gabriel fumbled and Kansas’ Hayden Hatcher recovered at the KU 41-yard line.

The Jayhawks weren’t able to do anything with the possession and had to punt.

Oklahoma got the ball, and early in the second quarter, capped an 80-yard drive in five plays.

Gabriel passed deep to Gavin Freeman, who made a diving catch for a gain of 41 yards.

On the next play, Barnes scored on a six-yard touchdown run to give OU a 21-14 lead with 14:26 to play in the second quarter.

After an exchange of punts, Oklahoma’s defense made a big play, as C.J. Coldon made a one-handed leaping interception, tipping the ball and having it fall in his hands as he was on the ground at the OU 35-yard line.

The Sooners then converted the turnover into points, going 65 yards in seven plays, with Gabriel passing to a wide open Theo Wease for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 28-14 OU with 5:43 left in the first half.

OU forced a Kansas punt, then quickly scored again.

Gabriel passed to Marvin Mims for a gain of 33, then Eric Gray scored on a 28-yard touchdown to make it 35-14 Sooners with 2:40 to play in the second quarter.

Kansas took just four plays to score, going 75 yards, with Bean throwing to Mason Fairchild for an 18-yard touchdown, cutting the OU lead to 35-21 with 1:36 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma got down to the Kansas one-yard line with eight seconds to play, but spiked the ball, then were stopped twice on runs to end the first half.

OU had 487 total yards in the first half, the second most in a half in school history, behind the 507 they had against Missouri in a 77-0 rout of the Tigers in 1986.

Kansas got the ball to start the second half, and the drive ended when DaShaun White intercepted Bean at the Jayhawks’ 47-yard line.

The Sooners took nine plays to capitalize, with Gabriel keeping for a one-yard touchdown to give OU a 42-21 lead with 10:16 to play in the third quarter.

After a Kansas punt, OU gave the ball right back, as Gabriel was intercepted for the first time this season.

Kenny Logan picked off a pass and returned it 17 yards to the OU 47-yard line.

It took the Jayhawks just three plays to score, as Bean passed to Arnold for a 28-yard touchdown to make it 42-28 Sooners with 5:56 to play in the third quarter.

Oklahoma quickly answered, with Gabriel passing to Brayden Willis, who went down the left sideline for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 49-28 Sooners with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma has won 17 straight games over the Jayhawks, and eight in a row in Norman.