Oklahoma’s football team leads Texas 20-17 at halftime at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

The game started with a wild first quarter, then settled into both teams moving the ball well offensively in the second quarter.

Texas got the ball to start the game and on the second snap, Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was intercepted by OU’s Gentry Williams at the UT 22-yard line.

It took five plays for the Sooners to convert, with Dillon Gabriel keeping for a 9-yard touchdown to put OU up 7-0 with 13:11 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma’s defense had apparently forced a punt after three downs on the ensuing possession, but Texas faked the punt and Jordan Whittington gained 20 yards to the OU 48 to keep the drive alive.

On 4th and 1 at the OU 39, Texas went for it again, with Savion Red passing to Gunnar Helm for a gain of 25 to the OU 14.

On the play, the ball came out and Gentry Williams recovered for OU, but on replay review, it was overturned, with officials saying Helm’s knee was down.

Two plays later, OU got the ball back, as Ewers pass to Ja’Tavion Sanders was broken up on a big hit by Billy Bowman, and Kendel Dolby intercepted the loose ball at the Sooner 10-yard line.

Oklahoma couldn’t convert a first down and was forced to punt from their own end zone.

Josh Plaster’s punt was blocked by Kitan Crawford and Malik Muhammad recovered in the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 9:02 to play in the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jalil Farooq lateraled to Jaquaize Pettaway, who returned it 30 yards to the OU 45, but the Sooners were called for an illegal forward pass on the pitch to Pettaway and had to start at their own 15.

Both teams exchanged punts, then OU moved deep into Texas territory late in the first quarter, with Gabriel passing to Jalil Farooq for a gain of 43.

Oklahoma couldn’t punch it in after reaching the Longhorn 9 and settled for a 27-yard field goal by Zach Schmit to take a 10-7 lead with 14:14 to play in the second quarter.

Texas responded with their first offensive points, going 85 yards in nine plays to a touchdown.

On 4th and 1 from the OU 22, Ewers passed to a wide open Gunnar Helm for the score to put the Longhorns up 14-10 with 9:27 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma answered with a touchdown drive, going 75 yards in 10 plays.

On third down, Gabriel passed to Farooq for 19, then Gabriel ran for 15 yards, with Texas called for a late hit penalty, moving the ball to the Longhorns’ 11-yard line

It took OU four plays from there to score with Tawee Walker running it in from a yard out to put the Sooners back on top 17-14 with 5:23 to play in the first half.

Texas got a big play to start the ensuing possession, with Ewers passing to Xavier Worthy for 39 yards.

Oklahoma’s defense stiffened after that, and UT settled for a 25-yard field goal by Bert Auburn to tie the game 17-17 with 1:53 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma had time left in the first half to get more points and they did, marching to the Texas 8-yard line.

On 3rd and 2 from the 8, Gabriel’s pass to Tawee Walker was incomplete with two seconds left, and Zach Schmit kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put OU on top 20-17.

This is the 43rd meeting between the two teams with both ranked, tying Ohio State-Michigan for the most of any rivalry.

It’s the first matchup of 5-0 teams in the series since 2008 and just the third ever.