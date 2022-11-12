Oklahoma’s football team leads West Virginia 20-13 after three quarters at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Oklahoma got the ball first and after the drive stalled, Zach Schmit missed a 54-yard field goal attempt short.

West Virginia’s first possession ended when Danny Stutsman intercepted J.T. Daniels and returned it three yards to the OU 48-yard line.

The next six possessions ended in punts, three by each team.

Oklahoma got a big play on offense early in the second quarter, with Eric Gray gaining 54 yards on a run.

It appeared the Sooners had scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel to Brayden Willis, but Theo Wease was called for pass interference and OU settled for a 32-yard field goal from Zach Schmit to take a 3-0 lead with 9:42 left in the second quarter.

West Virginia gave the ball back to OU on the ensuing possession, with Justin Johnson getting hit by Woodi Washington, causing a fumble recovered by Jordan Kelley at the OU 39-yard line.

The Sooners couldn’t capitalize though, with WVU’s Jordan Jefferson breaking up a Gabriel pass on 4th and 6 from the Mountaineers’ 40-yard line.

West Virginia moved into Sooner territory, but had to punt.

Oklahoma then went 96 yards in just four plays, with Gabriel passing to Marvin Mims for 67 yards to the WVU 12-yard line.

Eric Gray scored on a 12-yard touchdown run on the next play and OU led 10-0 with 1:06 to play in the first half.

West Virginia responded after a big kickoff return, going 53 yards in just three plays, with quarterback Garrett Greene gaining 33 yards on a run, then scoring from five yards out to cut OU’s lead to 10-6.

On the extra point attempt, the snap was bobbled, and the ball came loose, with Billy Bowman picking it up and returning it 88 yards for two points to put OU on top 12-6 with 33 seconds left in the first half.

West Virginia opened the second half with the ball and had to punt.

Oklahoma’s first possession ended by turning the ball over on downs at the WVU 37-yard line.

The Mountaineers then went 63 yards in 12 plays, with Garrett Greene passing to Bryce Ford-Wheaton for an 8-yard touchdown to put WVU up 13-12 with 3:36 to play in the third quarter.

Oklahoma got a 36-yard kickoff return from Jalil Farooq, then marched 59 yards in seven plays, with Gray gaining 21 yards to the West Virginia 8, then scoring on a five-yard touchdown run.

OU went for two points on the conversion and got it on a run by Gabriel to take a 20-13 lead with 1:22 to play in the third quarter.

OU has won nine in a row over WVU, all coming since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12.