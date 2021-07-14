Sooners at Big 12 Football Media Days

Oklahoma was one of the five teams attending the first of two days of Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.

The Sooners are hoping to return to AT&T Stadium in December to play for a seventh straight conference championship.

Oklahoma will be among a select few teams most think will contend for a national championship, something the Sooners have not won since 2000.

OU players Jeremiah Hall and Nik Bonitto, along with head coach Lincoln Riley, addressed both those topics, as well as the NCAA’s new rules on benefitting off name, image, and likeness.

