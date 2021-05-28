Sooners Beat Huskies in Game 1 of Softball Super Regional

Oklahoma got an impressive pitching performance from freshman Nicole May and a pair of timely hits to beat Washington 4-2 in Game 1 of their NCAA softball super regional in Norman on Friday.

The Sooners need one more win in the best-of-three series to advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City next week.

OU struck first when Washington pitcher Gabbie Plain hit Grace Lyons with a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home Tiare Jennings and it was 1-0 Sooners in the bottom of the first inning.

The Huskies answered with a solo home run from Sami Reynolds in the top of the second inning to tie it 1-1.

OU regained the lead in the third inning when Jocelyn Alo blasted a solo home run, her 29th of the season to get within one of the Big 12 and school record, and it was 2-1 Sooners.

In the fifth ining, Kinzie Hanzen singled up the middle on a ground ball and it went under the glove of Huskies center fielder Jadelyn Allchin, allowing Rylie Boone to score and Hansen came all the way around to score and it was 4-1 Sooners.

Washington rallied in the top of the 7th inning, getting a solo home run from Kelley Lynch to make it 4-2.

Then with runners on first and second, Allchin grounded to Jennings, who went to second for one out, but Grace Lyons relay to first base was not in time.

But Taryn Atlee tried to score from second base, and Taylon Snow threw home to Hansen, who applied the tag in time to get Atlee to end the game with the double play.

May went the distance in the circle for the Sooners, giving up seven hits, striking out five and not walking a batter.

OU improves to 49-2 on the season and have won eight straight super regional games at home, and 13 of their last 14.

Game 2 is Saturday at 2:00 at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

(photo courtesy @OU_Softball)