Oklahoma got sound defense, solid pitching, and timely offense to beat Notre Dame 6-2 at the Men’s College World Series on Sunday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

The win sends the Sooners to the semifinals, where they will have to be beaten twice to keep them out of the finals.

Peyton Graham went 4-for-4 for OU and also had two stolen bases, becoming the first player at the MCWS to have four hits and two stolen bases in one game since Barry Bonds for Arizona State in 1984.

Tanner Tredaway went 3-for-4 with two RBI and starting pitcher Cade Horton got the win, going six innings and striking out 11 Irish players.

OU broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the third inning.

Tredaway singled in Graham and then Wallace Clark singled in Tredaway to make it 2-0 Sooners.

OU added to the lead with three runs in the fifth inning.

Clark laid down a bunt, and an errant throw to first base allowed both Tredaway and Jimmy Crooks to score and OU led 4-0.

Later in the inning, Jackson Nicklaus singled to score Clark to make it 5-0.

The Irish got a two-run home run from David LaManna in the sixth inning to cut the Sooner lead to 5-2.

OU responded with an insurance run in the bottom of the inning, with Tredaway singling in John Spikerman.

Jarret Godman pitched a scoreless seventh inning, and Trevin Michael closed the game with the final two innings on the mound.

OU is 2-0 in Omaha for just the third time in history.

Both previous times they were 2-0, they went on to win the national championship in 1951 and 1994.

OU will play Wednesday at 1:00, against the winner of Tuesday’s elimination game between Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

If the Sooners win that game, they advance to the best-of-three finals starting Saturday.

If OU loses, they’ll play again on Thursday, with the winner going to the finals.