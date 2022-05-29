Oklahoma exploded with an eight-run third inning and beat Texas 8-1 in the championship game of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Sunday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Sooners won their third Big 12 Tournament title and first since 2013 and earned the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

OU trailed 1-0 going into the third, then tied the game on an RBI single by Kendall Pettis that scored Jackson Nicklaus.

After a Texas balk made it 2-1, John Spikerman doubled to right field to score Pettis and make it 3-1 Sooners.

Tanner Tredaway then singled in Spikerman and Peyton Graham and it was 5-1.

Jimmy Crooks then capped the flurry with a three-run home run to right field and it was 8-1 Oklahoma.

The Longhorns got just four hits in the game, with OU starting pitcher Cade Horton going 5 and a third innings, striking out nine and giving up just two hits and a run.

Trevin Michael pitched the ninth inning to complete the win.

Oklahoma will find out Monday their destination for the NCAA regionals.