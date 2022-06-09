The Oklahoma softball team got two big three-run home runs and some stellar defense to beat Texas 10-5 on Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium to win Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series Finals and win their sixth national championship and second in a row.

Kinzie Hansen hit a three-run homer in a four-run fifth inning that gave OU control of the game, and Grace Lyons added a three-run shot in the sixth to give the Sooners a 10-2 lead.

OU also made several key defensive plays.

Sophomore center fielder Jayda Coleman robbed Courtney Day of a 2-run home run in the first inning by reaching over the wall to make a tremendous catch after the Longhorns had taken a 2-0 lead.

Coleman also threw out J.J. Smith, who was trying to stretch a single to a double in the fourth inning.

Alyssa Brito and Taylon Snow also made impressive catches on line drives.

OU started slowly on offense, then got tied the game in the fourth inning.

A bad throw by third baseman Mia Scott on a ground ball by Hansen allowed Brito to score the first OU run.

Later in the inning, Snow singled in Hansen to tie it at 2-2.

Brito gave the Sooners the lead with her second double of the game in the fifth inning, scoring Tiare Jennings to give OU their first lead, 3-2.

Hansen added her home run later in the inning.

In the sixth, Jennings hit a sacrifice fly that scored Rylie Boone to make it 7-2, setting up Lyons three-run home run to cap the OU scoring.

Texas got a three-run home run from Scott in the seventh inning, but Hope Trautwein got the final out, getting Alyssa Washington to ground out to Jennings at second base to end it.

Jordy Bahl got the pitching start for OU, was credited with the win, going four innings, giving up four hits and two runs.

Nicole May replaced her and pitched two and a third innings, striking out two and giving up just one hit.

Trautwein got the final two outs to cap the Sooners win, their 26th in the last 27 meetings against Texas.

OU has won five of the last nine national championships, and four of the last six.

The Sooners finish the season 59-3.

