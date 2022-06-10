The Oklahoma baseball team got some early offense, and shut down pitching late to beat Virginia Tech 5-4 in Game 1 of the NCAA super regional in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Friday.

The Sooners scored all five runs on one-run singles, and two OU pitchers combined to strike out 12 Hokies to get Oklahoma one win away from a trip to the College World Series.

OU got started early, as Blake Robertson singled in John Spikerman in the top of the first inning to give OU their first run.

The Sooners got two more in the second, with Kendall Pettis singling in Jackson Nicklaus and Spikerman driving in Brett Squires on a single to make it 3-0.

It stayed that way until the sixth inning when OU got two more runs.

Squires singled to score Nicklaus, then Pettis hit a single to score Squires and OU led 5-0.

Virginia Tech finally got some offense in the bottom of the sixth when Carson Jones hit a two-run home run to cut the Sooner lead to 5-2.

The Hokies did it again in the seventh inning, with Jack Hurley hitting a two-run home run and the OU lead was 5-4.

Oklahoma starting pitcher Jake Bennett went seven full innings and struck out eight and scattered eight hits, giving up just one earned run.

Trevin Michael pitched the final two innings, striking out four, including striking out the side in the eighth inning.

Oklahoma will play Game 2 of the super regional on Saturday at 11:00 am.

If necessary, Game 3 will be on Sunday at a time to be announced.