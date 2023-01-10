Kansas used a 16-2 run in the final minutes to come from 10 points down and beat Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team 79-75 on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Jayhawks have won 22 in a row over the Sooners in Lawrence, and until the final few seconds, were in serious danger of having the streak come to an end.

Kansas went almost 13 minutes in the second half without making a basket, but OU’s biggest lead was just 10 after a layup by Tanner Groves with 5:20 to play to make it 71-61.

From there, Kansas used a 7-0 run to cut the margin to three, and then made five of their last seven shots, while OU missed five straight to end the game.

Kevin McCullar, Jr. got a layup and was fouled with 42 seconds left to give the Jayhawks the lead for good at 75-73.

Before McCullar’s basket, K.J. Adams scored on a dunk to cut the OU lead to one with 1:09 to play.

Adams had a career high 22 points.

OU was led by Grant Sherfield’s 25 points, with three other Sooners in double figures.

Sam Godwin had 12, Milos Uzan 11 and Tanner Groves 10.

OU outshot Kansas 47 percent to 37 percent from the field, but were just 2-for-17 from three-point range, and had 11 turnovers to just six for Kansas, who outscored Oklahoma 17-7 off turnovers.

Oklahoma has not won in Lawrence since 1993, and fell to 10-6 overall, 1-3 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners host West Virginia this Saturday at 11:00 am.