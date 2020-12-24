Sooners & Cowboys Honored on AP All-Big 12 Football Team

The state of Oklahoma was well represented on the Associated Press All-Big 12 Football Team released on Thursday.

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year, along with West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields.

Rattler was also named the first team starting quarterback.

Four Sooners and three OSU Cowboys were named first team selections.

Here is the complete list of the AP All-Big 12 awards:

The 2020 AP All-Big 12 team, as selected by a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selection):

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB — Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, 6-1, 205, RFr., Phoenix.

RB — u-Breece Hall, Iowa State, 6-1, 215, So., Wichita, Kansas.

RB — Leddie Brown, West Virginia, 5-11, 214, Jr., Philadelphia.

T — Samuel Cosmi, Texas, 6-7, 309, Jr., Humble, Texas.

T — Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State, 6-6, 320, Sr., Topeka, Kansas.

G — Jack Anderson, Texas Tech, 6-5, 315, Jr., Frisco, Texas.

G — Josh Sills, Oklahoma State, 6-6, 325, Jr., Sarahsville, Oklahoma.

C — Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, 6-5, 320, Jr. Shawnee, Oklahoma.

TE — u-Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, 6-6, 257, Jr., Norman, Oklahoma.

WR — u-Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 190, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas.

WR — Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech, 6-3, 220, So., Fort Worth, Texas.

All-Purpose — Trestan Ebner, Baylor, 5-11, 208, Sr., Henderson, Texas.

K — Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma, 6-2, 198, So., Chardon, Ohio.

Defense

DE — Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State, 6-3, 270, Jr., Topeka, Kansas.

DE — JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State, 6-2, 261, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida.

DT — Darius Stills, West Virginia, 6-1, 282, Sr., Fairmont, West Virginia.

DT — Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma, 6-5, 267, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

LB— Mike Rose, Iowa State, 6-4, 245, Jr., Brecksville, Ohio.

LB — Tony Fields II, West Virginia, 6-1, 220, Las Vegas.

LB — Garret Wallow, TCU, 6-2, 230, Sr., New Orleans.

CB — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, 5-9, 177, So., Waco, Texas.

CB — Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech, 5-11, 195, Sr., Columbia, Maryland.

S — Trevon Moehrig, TCU, 6-2, 202, Jr., Spring Branch, Texas.

S — Jalen Pitre, Baylor, 6-0, 200, Jr., Stafford, Texas.

P — Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, 6-4, 185, So., Gilbert, Arizona.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB — Brock Purdy, Iowa State, 6-1, 212, Jr., Gilbert, Arizona.

RB — Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, 5-5, 168, Fr., Round Rock, Texas.

RB — Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 208, Jr., Sherwood Park, Alberta.

T — Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma, 6-6, 327, Jr., Gonzales, Louisiana.

T — T.J. Storment, TCU, 6-7, 325, Sr., Statesville, North Carolina.

G — Derek Schweiger, Iowa State, 6-3, 311, Jr., Plymouth,

G — Michael Brown, West Virginia, 6-3, 345, Sr., Compton, California.

C — Colin Newell, Iowa St., 6-4, 304, Jr., Ames, Iowa.

TE — Austin Stogner, Oklahoma, 6-6, 262, So, Plano, Texas.

WR — Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State, 6-3, 207, Jr., Jacksonville, Florida.

WR — Marvin Mims, Oklahoma, 5-11, 177, Fr., Frisco, Texas.

All-Purpose — Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, 5-5, 168, Fr., Round Rock, Texas.

K — Cameron Dicker, Texas, 6-1, 204, Jr. Austin, Texas.

Defense

DE — +Joseph Ossai, Texas, 6-4, 253, Jr., Conroe, Texas.

DE — Ochaun Mathis, TCU, 6-5, 247, So., Manor, Texas.

DT — Dante Stills, West Virginia, 6-3, 275, Jr., Fairmont, West Virginia.

DT — Drew Wiley, Kansas State, 6-4, 300, Sr., Vinton, Iowa.

LB — Amen Ogbongbemiga, Oklahoma State, 6-1 235, Sr., Calgary, Alberta.

LB — ++ Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma, 6-3, 238, So., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

LB — ++ Terrel Bernard, Baylor, 6-1, 222, Jr., La Porte, Texas.

CB — Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 195, Sr. Shreveport, Louisiana.

CB — Tre Brown, Oklahoma, 5-10, 186, Sr., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

S — Tykee Smith, West Virginia, 5-10, 202, So., Philadelphia.

S — Greg Eisworth II Iowa State, 6-0, 198, Sr., Grand Prairie, Texas.

P — Jordy Sandy, TCU, 6-3, 216, So., Traralgon, Australia.

+=Ossai got votes at both positions; ++=tie for final second-team LB spot.

Coach of the year — u-Matt Campbell, Iowa State.

Offensive player of the year — u-Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State.

Defensive player of the year — Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State.

Newcomer of the year — (tie) Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma; and Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia.