Sooners Cruise In Long-Awaited Season Opener

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team made 17 three-pointers and easily beat Texas-San Antonio 105-66 in the season opener Thursday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU was originally scheduled to open the season against UTSA last Wednesday, but the game was postponed, and two other games cancelled, after the Sooners had some issues with COVID-19.

Oklahoma went on 21-3 run early in the first half to take control of the game and were never threatened after that.

Senior forward Brady Manek led OU with 29 points and made a career high eight three-pointers.

The Sooners shot an even 50 percent from the field and from three-point range, and led by 23 at halftime, 51-28.

Manek was one of four Sooners who scored in double figures.

De’Vion Harmon had 22 points and made three three-pointers.

Kur Kuath had 10 points, and freshman Trey Phipps scored 12 points off the bench and made four three-pointers.

The 105 points was the most points the Sooners have scored since they had 109 vs. Oklahoma State in January of 2018.

Oklahoma has won 18 straight season openers.

The Sooners open conference play at TCU Sunday at 3:00 pm.