Sooners Cruise Past Indiana State in Myrtle Beach Invitational

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team shot 52 percent from the field and got 24 points and 8 rebounds from Tanner Groves to beat Indiana State 87-63 in the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina, on Friday evening.

The Sooners went on a 13-0 run in the first half to take the lead for good and led by as many as 28 points.

Groves hit three of OU’s nine three-pointers as a team, and was one of four Sooners in double figures.

Jordan Goldwire had 14 points and Umoja Gibson and Jacob Groves both scored 11 points.

OU outrebounded the Sycamores 42-28.

Oklahoma improves to 4-0 on the season and will play Utah State in the championship game Sunday at 2:00 pm.