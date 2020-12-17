Sooners Cruise Past Oral Roberts

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team held Oral Roberts to just 33 percent shooting and beat the Golden Eagles 79-65 on Wednesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

OU built an 18-point lead by halftime at 40-22 and was never threatened after that, with three Sooners scoring in double figures, led by a near triple-double from Austin Reaves, who had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

Brady Manek added 17 points and Umoja Gibson had 14 points.

ORU was just 9-for-32 from three-point range for 28 percent and was outrebounded by 11 by the Sooners.

Oklahoma improved to 4-1 on the season, and will return to action this Saturday at 4:00 pm when they host Houston Baptist.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)