Sooners Cruise Past Roadrunners

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team shot 58 percent from the field and cruised to a 96-44 win over Texas-San Antonio on Friday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners made 11 three-pointers and outrebounded the Roadrunners 52-32.

Eastern Washington transfer Tanner Groves led OU with 21 points, with three other Sooners scoring 10 points each.

Marvin Johnson, Elijah Harkless, and Umoja Gibson all had 10 points.

OU is 2-0 and will play East Carolina in a tournament in Conway, South Carolina, on Thursday.